SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — GLIDE’s annual eBay for Charity Auction for a Power Lunch with Warren Buffett, sold to the highest bidder Friday for $4,567,888. The record-breaking sale coincides with the 20th anniversary of the benefit auction, which to date has provided over $30 million to support GLIDE’s social services which help San Francisco’s most vulnerable residents.
Bidding for this year’s eBay charity auction opened at 7:30 pm PDT on May 26, and closed at 7:30 p.m. PDT on May 31. The bidding started at $25,000.
“We are incredibly proud that this year’s Power Lunch with Warren has broken our all-time record of funds raised,” said eBay’s president and CEO Devin Wenig. “We’re thrilled to partner with Warren Buffett and GLIDE on this important effort.”
“On behalf of GLIDE and the communities we serve, I want to thank Warren Buffett for his unwavering friendship and dedication to this auction, and the winning bidder for their generous support,” said GLIDE President and CEO Karen Hanrahan. “GLIDE’s partnership with Warren is 20 years strong, and this year’s auction broke all previous records. The funds raised through the Power of One Lunch auction go directly to support GLIDE’s programs and services.”
Last year’s bid was $3,300,100. Funds raised go directly to support GLIDE’s programs. eBay hosted the auction for the 17th year in a row.