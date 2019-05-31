(CBS SF) — It took only one game of the NBA Finals to bring Drake back into the conversation of fan-player interaction.

Following the win by the Toronto Raptors over the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, Warriors forward Draymond Green was headed off the court when he and Drake exchanged words.

It was not clear what was said, but the Toronto-born rap star and Raptors superfan could be seen mouthing “trash” as Green began walking away while a smiling Steph Curry appeared to step between them.

Drake called Dray "trash" immediately after the Raptors won Game 1 😳 pic.twitter.com/vJluvzUCFa — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 31, 2019

A second look at the Drake-Draymond exchange 👀 pic.twitter.com/Py3C9nFKlr — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 31, 2019

When asked by a reporter what was said, Green did not offer details, saying, “You got a question about basketball?”

Green then disputed the reporter’s characterization of the encounter as a “scuffle.”

“It wasn’t really a scuffle because I didn’t hit him and he didn’t hit me, and I didn’t push him and he didn’t push me,” Green said. “We talked. We barked a little bit, but I wouldn’t necessarily consider that a scuffle, not really what I personally would consider a scuffle.”

"Hey, Draymond. Just wanted you to talk a little bit about that postgame scuffle between you and Drake." "You got a question about basketball?" pic.twitter.com/0jBLeEaO6s — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) May 31, 2019

Ahead of Game 1, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said the league had had a discussion with the rapper over his sideline behavior during the NBA playoffs and in particular the Eastern Conference finals, where Drake was seen at various times stepping onto the court during time-outs, trash-talking at players and even grabbing Raptors head coach Nick Nurse by the shoulders during the game.

“The league office had conversations directly with Drake and his manager, and I think we ended up in a good place,” said Silver before the game.

Drake arrived at Scotiabank Arena Thursday appearing to troll the Warriors by wearing a Raptors Dell Curry jersey. Steph Curry’s father played his final three seasons with Toronto. He also had covered up two tattoos on his arm of Steph Curry’s number 30 and Kevin Durant’s number 35.