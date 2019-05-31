OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Warriors fans driving near Oracle Arena will be reminded about Thursday night’s loss to the Raptors in Game 1 of the NBA finals, after a billboard surfaced with Toronto’s biggest star.
The billboard from New Balance shows Kawhi Leonard, arms crossed, along with a message to Golden State fans, “The King of the North is Coming.” It also shows a list of teams the Raptors defeated on the way to the NBA Finals that are crossed out.
Leonard signed a multiyear shoe endorsement deal with New Balance last year.
Golden State fell to the Raptors in Thursday night’s opener in Toronto, 118-109. Game 2, which is also in Toronto, takes place Sunday night. Coach Steve Kerr announced Friday that injured all-star Kevin Durant would not be available to play.
The series will shift to Oracle Arena for Games 3 and 4 starting on Wednesday.