Filed Under:Golden State Warriors, Kawhi Leonard, NBA, NBA Finals, New Balance, Toronto Raptors

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Warriors fans driving near Oracle Arena will be reminded about Thursday night’s loss to the Raptors in Game 1 of the NBA finals, after a billboard surfaced with Toronto’s biggest star.

The billboard from New Balance shows Kawhi Leonard, arms crossed, along with a message to Golden State fans, “The King of the North is Coming.” It also shows a list of teams the Raptors defeated on the way to the NBA Finals that are crossed out.

Chopper 5 over a billboard featuring Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard near Oracle Arena in Oakland on May 31, 2019. (CBS)

Leonard signed a multiyear shoe endorsement deal with New Balance last year.

Golden State fell to the Raptors in Thursday night’s opener in Toronto, 118-109. Game 2, which is also in Toronto, takes place Sunday night. Coach Steve Kerr announced Friday that injured all-star Kevin Durant would not be available to play.

The series will shift to Oracle Arena for Games 3 and 4 starting on Wednesday.

