



TORONTO (CBS SF) – Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr confirmed Friday that all-star Kevin Durant will not be available to play Game 2 of the NBA Finals in Toronto against the Raptors.

“Kevin is not going to play Sunday,” Kerr bluntly said at Friday’s news conference. “I guess we have been holding out hope, but I might as well say it now. He’s not practicing today.”

Durant has not played since injuring his calf during the second-round series with the Houston Rockets, but had traveled with the team to Toronto.

“We’ll have a practice tomorrow, but he’s still progressing. It’s near impossible for him to play on Sunday,” Kerr went on to say.

Since Durant’s injury, the Warriors went on to defeat the Rockets in six games and swept the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference Finals, but lost Thursday night’s NBA Finals opener to the Raptors, 118-109.

At the time of his injury, Durant was averaging 34.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.9 assists during the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Andre Iguodala, who was seen hobbling off the court in Thursday night’s loss, is expected to play on Sunday after an MRI on his left leg was negative.