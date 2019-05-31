WATCH LIVE:The California Democrats 2019 State Convention Beginning Sat At 10 a.m.
By Andrea Nakano
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Friday was a big day in San Francisco as the California Democratic Party’s state convention kicked off.

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris spoke for just a few minutes at a Planned Parenthood party in San Francisco on Friday night. She was in town with 14 other presidential candidates, hoping to win over support before the California Primary next March.

Sen. Harris has a huge following in California but her national star power was evident in late January when she announced her candidacy for president. She raised roughly $1.5 million in 24 hours but, recently, she’s been overshadowed by other candidates entering the race. Friday night, she appealed to pro-choice voters at a party hosted by Planned Parenthood.

“We will celebrate the fact that we are prepared to fight and not stop fighting until a woman can make a decision about her own body,” Sen. Harris exclaimed to cheers.

At the Moscone Center, San Francisco mayor London Breed welcomed Democrats to the state convention.

Fifteen of 24 Democratic candidates running for president are trying to drum up support, with 14 of them making speeches at some point this weekend. The cluttered field does make some delegates nervous.

Dee Barnes from Fresno says, “I’m hoping that once we decide on that one candidate we can all come together and get behind.”

The candidates may have differing views on certain issues but they say they are united when it comes to one thing.

Jeff Ebenstein, a delegate from Southern California said, “The Number One goal everybody has is to defeat Donald Trump in 2020 so we are all united to do that, that’s for sure.”

Front-runner Joe Biden could not make it to California this weekend. He is headlining a dinner with a LGBT group in Ohio on Saturday but he is expected to be in the Golden State next month for fundraising events.

