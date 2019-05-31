Comments
SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Police and school officials in Santa Rosa confirmed late Friday morning that Santa Rosa High School has been put on lockdown as precaution due police activity.
Police issued a statement to inform parents of students at the school that said they were “currently investigating an incident at Santa Rosa High School.”
Police said the lockdown and shelter in place order was precautionary.
All students are sheltering in place. Police did not offer any details, though they did say that said they would advise of any updates once information was available.