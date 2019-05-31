



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A 25-year-old woman suspected of crashing a stolen SUV into several cars and hitting two pedestrians Wednesday afternoon in San Francisco was driving under the influence police said.

Cherry Neal, of San Francisco, was arrested after the series of hit-and-run collisions that began near the Tenderloin police station shortly before 2 p.m.

Beat officers first spotted the SUV at the intersection of Eddy and Leavenworth streets and a records check showed that the vehicle was stolen.

When the SUV stopped in front of the Tenderloin station, officers approached on foot but the driver tried to flee and crashed into a nearby building, hitting a pedestrian, police said.

The driver then repeatedly reversed and accelerated in an attempt to leave the scene, hitting several cars, including one patrol car and nearly hitting several police officers, according to police.

The SUV then headed eastbound on Eddy and hit a pedestrian in the crosswalk at Taylor Street, causing life-threatening injuries. The SUV continued down Eddy and slammed into two vehicles at Fifth and Market streets, causing non-life threatening injuries to two people, police said.

The SUV then fled, hitting two more cars, one at Fifth and Clara streets and another at Sixth and Clara, causing non-life threatening injuries to two people.

Police arrested Neal at Sixth and Clara and took her to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Neal was booked into jail on several charges, including four counts of felony hit and run involving injury, driving under the influence causing injury, driving with a suspended license, and three counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

Although an arrest has been made, anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

Footage from outside Tenderloin Station as SFPD officers attempted to stop the suspect is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iPWuQRdnnhE&feature=youtu.be.