MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) – The financial gurus at Bloomberg revealed that Apple plans retire iTunes and is going to announce it at the upcoming World Wide Developers Conference, in San Jose.
According to Bloomberg, in his address, Apple CEO Tim Cook will unveil future apps and devices and the iconic iPhone will no longer be the “central cog for other goods and services.”
When Apple launched iTunes in 2001 it changed the landscape music retail, making it possible to purchase and download songs and albums on Apple devices. By 2013, more than 25 billion songs were sold and another 40 billion apps.
Retiring iTunes, according to Bloomberg, is just one of many changes that will make new-generation Apple devices more independent from iPhones, iPads and laptops.
Bloomberg says Apple is launching 3 separate apps for music, TV and podcasts that will replace iTunes, and enable customers to manage their devices without their phones.