LAFAYETTE (CBS SF) — A puppy stolen last weekend from a Lafayette pet store has been located in San Francisco, according to pet store representatives.
A $2,500 reward was offered for the return of the female Chihuahua-mix puppy named Iris after it was taken between 3 and 4 p.m. June 25 from the Pet Food Express in Lafayette.
A surveillance photo was released by the store of a woman suspected of taking the puppy. The woman is described as about 20 years old, with a tattoo on her right hand and a nose ring, according to a release from the store.
The puppy was taken to the San Francisco Animal Care and Control. No information was released on how the puppy was found in San Francisco or whether a suspect was located.
Calls to the San Francisco animal care agency were not immediately returned.
Representatives of Jelly’s Place, an organization that offers puppies for adoption at the Lafayette store, were their way Saturday afternoon to pick up the puppy, according to store officials.