WATCH LIVE:The California Democrats 2019 State Convention Beginning Sat At 10 a.m.
  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMGod Friended Me
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm Saturday
    11:35 PMCarnaval San Francisco Parade
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Animals, Chihuahua, Crime, Lafayette, Lafayette News, Pet Food Express, Pet Store, San Francisco Animal Care and Control, Stolen Puppy


LAFAYETTE (CBS SF) — A puppy stolen last weekend from a Lafayette pet store has been located in San Francisco, according to pet store representatives.

A $2,500 reward was offered for the return of the female Chihuahua-mix puppy named Iris after it was taken between 3 and 4 p.m. June 25 from the Pet Food Express in Lafayette.

A surveillance photo was released by the store of a woman suspected of taking the puppy. The woman is described as about 20 years old, with a tattoo on her right hand and a nose ring, according to a release from the store.

The puppy was taken to the San Francisco Animal Care and Control. No information was released on how the puppy was found in San Francisco or whether a suspect was located.

Calls to the San Francisco animal care agency were not immediately returned.

Representatives of Jelly’s Place, an organization that offers puppies for adoption at the Lafayette store, were their way Saturday afternoon to pick up the puppy, according to store officials.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s