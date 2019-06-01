WATCH LIVE:The California Democrats 2019 State Convention Beginning Sat At 10 a.m.
SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) – An explosion may have set off a fire at a chemical plant in Santa Clara Saturday, sending black smoke billowing into the neighborhood, according to officials.

Crews responded to the blaze around 5 p.m., at a the ‘Air Products and Chemicals’ plant located at 1515 Norman Avenue near Highway 101 and the Montague Expressway.

The fire sent an acrid odor into the air that residents could smell as far as 5 miles away.

There is no word yet if a shelter-in-place was issued.

