EMERYVILLE (CBS SF) – Emeryville police on Saturday are investigating an incident in which a man was allegedly shot at outside a Denny’s restaurant and went back inside to flip tables over, police said.
Officers were called at about 4 a.m. Saturday to the restaurant at 1776 Powell St., just off Interstate Highway 80/580. They spoke with a man who told police he gotten into an argument with another man in the restaurant’s parking lot, during which the other man pulled out a gun. The victim tackled the man with the gun, and then ran away; the suspect fired the gun toward the victim, police said, but did not strike him.
The man who had been shot at eventually went back inside the restaurant began turning over tables. It wasn’t immediately clear where the man with the gun went, or why the other man went back into Denny’s and started flipping tables over. No one was injured.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Emeryville Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Section at (510) 596-3700.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.