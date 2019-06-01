WATCH LIVE:The California Democrats 2019 State Convention Beginning Sat At 10 a.m.
Eagle Fall at Emerald Bay, Lake Tahoe


SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (AP) — Authorities say a woman died while taking photos at a waterfall above Emerald Bay at Lake Tahoe.

Photo via North Tahoe Fire Protection District

The North Tahoe Fire Protection District says firefighters recovered the young woman’s body Friday at Eagle Falls overlooking Emerald Bay. Investigators believe she lost her footing while taking photos and slipped.

The district says in a statement that the tragedy “is a sad reminder to be cautious when taking selfies and other photos in dangerous areas.”

The woman’s name has not been released.

