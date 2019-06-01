Comments
Eagle Fall at Emerald Bay, Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (AP) — Authorities say a woman died while taking photos at a waterfall above Emerald Bay at Lake Tahoe.
The North Tahoe Fire Protection District says firefighters recovered the young woman’s body Friday at Eagle Falls overlooking Emerald Bay. Investigators believe she lost her footing while taking photos and slipped.
The district says in a statement that the tragedy “is a sad reminder to be cautious when taking selfies and other photos in dangerous areas.”
The woman’s name has not been released.
