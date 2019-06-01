WATCH LIVE:The California Democrats 2019 State Convention Beginning Sat At 10 a.m.
Eagle Fall at Emerald Bay, Lake Tahoe


SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS/AP) — Authorities say a woman plunged to her death down a waterfall above Lake Tahoe after she slipped and lost her footing while taking photos.

Photo via North Tahoe Fire Protection District

The North Tahoe Fire Protection District said in a statement that the woman died Friday at Eagle Falls, where water cascades 150 feet down a rocky slope overlooking Emerald Bay at Lake Tahoe.

Fire district spokeswoman Erin Holland said Saturday that witnesses reported the young woman was too close to the edge. There was no guardrail blocking access to the area.

The district says her death is “a sad reminder to be cautious when taking selfies and other photos in dangerous areas.”

Holland says very cold water feeding the waterfall is moving extremely fast because of snowmelt from record snowfall in the surrounding Sierra Nevada mountains.

The woman was not identified.

