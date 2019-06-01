



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS/AP) — A woman died when she slipped over the edge of a waterfall near Lake Tahoe’s Emerald Bay on Friday.

CBS Sacramento reports that the woman has been identified as 35-year-old Stephanie Espinosa, a mother of two. According to her brother Nick Martinez, she was reaching for a branch when she was swept over the waterfall.

Initial reports said Espinosa died trying to take a selfie, but Martinez said she did not have her phone at the time.

The North Tahoe Fire Protection District said in a statement that Espinosa at Eagle Falls, where water cascades 150 feet down a rocky slope overlooking Emerald Bay.

Fire district spokeswoman Erin Holland said Saturday that witnesses reported Espinosa was too close to the edge. There was no guardrail blocking access to the area.

The district says her death is “a sad reminder to be cautious when taking selfies and other photos in dangerous areas.”

Holland says very cold water feeding the waterfall is moving extremely fast because of snowmelt from record snowfall in the surrounding Sierra Nevada mountains.

