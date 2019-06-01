  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMGod Friended Me
    9:00 PMGod Friended Me
    10:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    11:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm Sunday
    11:35 PMGame Day
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Accidental Death, Emerald Bay, Lake Tahoe, Selfie, Selfie Death, Selfies, Waterfall
Eagle Fall at Emerald Bay, Lake Tahoe


SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS/AP) — A woman died when she slipped over the edge of a waterfall near Lake Tahoe’s Emerald Bay on Friday.

CBS Sacramento reports that the woman has been identified as 35-year-old Stephanie Espinosa, a mother of two. According to her brother Nick Martinez, she was reaching for a branch when she was swept over the waterfall.

Initial reports said Espinosa died trying to take a selfie, but Martinez said she did not have her phone at the time.

Photo via North Tahoe Fire Protection District

The North Tahoe Fire Protection District said in a statement that Espinosa at Eagle Falls, where water cascades 150 feet down a rocky slope overlooking Emerald Bay.

Fire district spokeswoman Erin Holland said Saturday that witnesses reported Espinosa was too close to the edge. There was no guardrail blocking access to the area.

The district says her death is “a sad reminder to be cautious when taking selfies and other photos in dangerous areas.”

Holland says very cold water feeding the waterfall is moving extremely fast because of snowmelt from record snowfall in the surrounding Sierra Nevada mountains.

 

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s