  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMPGA Tour Golf
    3:00 PMPaid Program
    3:30 PMHow to Tighten Crepey Skin
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Amtrak Crash, Capitol Corridor trains, Fatal Train Accident, Oakland news
Smoke briefly rises from a crushed SUV after an Amtrak train struck it in Oakland on Sunday. (Photo from video via Nadine Argueza and KPIX)

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — An Amtrak train collided with a vehicle in Oakland Sunday morning and at least one person was killed, according to Oakland fire officials.

Nadine Argueza e-mailed KPIX that she was ordered off Amtrak 728 after the train collided with a black SUV in the vicinity of Railroad Avenue and 85th in Oakland on Sunday morning.

The train was traveling between San Jose and Sacramento. There have been no reports of injury among the train passengers.

Will be expanded.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s