Smoke briefly rises from a crushed SUV after an Amtrak train struck it in Oakland on Sunday. (Photo from video via Nadine Argueza and KPIX)
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — An Amtrak train collided with a vehicle in Oakland Sunday morning and at least one person was killed, according to Oakland fire officials.
Nadine Argueza e-mailed KPIX that she was ordered off Amtrak 728 after the train collided with a black SUV in the vicinity of Railroad Avenue and 85th in Oakland on Sunday morning.
The train was traveling between San Jose and Sacramento. There have been no reports of injury among the train passengers.
