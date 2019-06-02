NEW YORK (CBS/AP) — Google on Sunday said users of YouTube and other services were seeing errors or slow performance due to high levels of network congestion in the eastern United States.
YouTube, Google Cloud and G Suite services were affected but Google said it believes it has identified the cause of the congestion and expects to return to normal service shortly. The company first identified the issue on its Google Cloud status dashboard at 12:25 p.m. Pacific time.
The sound of millions of cat videos being suddenly silenced reverberated across the internet, and #YouTubeDOWN was a trending topic on Twitter.
© Copyright 2019 CBS News. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed