PLEASANT HILL (CBS SF) — Police in Pleasant Hill are investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning that didn’t injure anyone but caused a large commotion at a hotel.
The shooting was reported at 1 a.m. at the Residence Inn located at 700 Ellinwood Way, Sgt. Jaynayla Pierson said. Numerous calls reported the shots fired, and officers who arrived on scene discovered almost 50 shell casings from handgun ammunition. At least one round was fired into an occupied room and several cars were struck.
According to Pierson, a party was taking place inside at least one room of the hotel around the time the shots were fired, and when officers arrived, the partygoers appeared to be leaving the area.
Some witnesses remained at the scene and spoke to officers, but there are no suspects at this time. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police at (925) 288-4600.
