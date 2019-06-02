  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:Drake, Golden State Warriors, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, NBA, NBA Finals, Toronto Raptors


TORONTO (CBS SF) — After the Warriors stole Game 2 in Toronto despite losing Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney to injuries Sunday evening, they were feeling confident. In the Scotiabank Arena tunnel postgame, video was captured showing Kevin Durant and Thompson jabbing at rapper Drake as he walked by.

“We’ll see you in the Bay, Aubrey,” Thompson said, calling the Canadian rapper and Raptors ambassador by his government name. “Weren’t talking tonight, were you?”

Thompson had to leave the game in the fourth quarter due to left hamstring tightness and did not return, but he had a team-high 25 points before he left and was the spark for the Warriors offense for most of the first half.

Durant was out of Game 2 with a calf injury, but seems to be making progress toward a return in the near future. “It’s OK, it’s OK,” Durant told Drake, as if he were comforting him.

“You squeezed that one,” Drake retorted.

“We’ll be alright,” Durant said. Thompson added that the win was “light work.”

The rapper has been hassling the Warriors courtside and on social media since Game 1, but he is good friends with the Warriors stars–he even sports tattoos of Curry and Durant, but he covered them up with an armband at game time.

