PETALUMA (CBS SF) — Nearly 100 people have been arrested Monday afternoon at a protest by an animal rights group at a duck farm near Petaluma, authorities said.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded about 10 a.m. Monday to Reichert Duck Farm on the 3700 block of Middle Two Rock Rd. in unincorporated southwest Sonoma County.

Early in the incident a group of ten protesters with the group Direct Action Everywhere stormed the arm in an attempt to take birds off the property, according to the sheriff’s office. They were detained and ultimately arrested; a subsequent daylong protest ensued with protesters chaining themselves by the neck using metal chains, padlocks and bike locks.

Direct Action Everywhere said in a news release that about 600 activists were at the duck slaughterhouse and dozens planned to lock their necks to the slaughterhouse shackles and machinery.

The sheriff’s office issued a Nixle alert around 1:20 p.m. advising people to stay away from the facility. Roads were blocked, pedestrians were in the street and traffic was congested, according to the sheriff’s office.

Around 4 p.m., protesters remained and demanded to be arrested, with many unlocking themselves in order to be arrested. The Wilmar Fire Department was called to cut the remaining protesters’ locks leaving them free to be arrested.

A total of 98 protesters were arrested and were being booked into the Sonoma County jail, mostly for trespassing charges, the sheriff’s office said.

Direct Action Everywhere said the Reichardt Duck Farm slaughters a million ducks annually and is the subject of numerous reports of animal cruelty.

Dozens of animal rights activists were arrested in September at a farm that supplies starving animals to Petaluma Poultry, the activist group said. A preliminary hearing for six protesters is scheduled for August in Sonoma County Superior Court.

