FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) – An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting at a gas station in Fairfield late Sunday night.
According to authorities, the shooting was reported around 11:45 p.m. at an Arco station near North Texas Street and Alaska Avenue. Video taken from the scene showed multiple bullet casings.
At least one person was killed. Witnesses told CBS 13 in Sacramento that one other person was shot and taken to the hospital, but their condition is not known as of early Monday morning.
“It just sounded like a whole lot of fireworks. It happened so quick,” said Emmanuel, who did not want to give his last name.
It is unclear what led up to the gunfire. No arrests have been made.