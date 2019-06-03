OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Warriors fans looking to score a ticket to what could be the final Golden State Warriors game at Oracle Arena ever while supporting a good cause can bid on a seat donated to a charity by Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf.
Schaaf announced the auction for the spot to be the mayor’s special guest in the city’s VIP suite at Oracle Arena for Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors Friday at 6 p.m.
Proceeds from the highest bid in the auction will go to Oakland Promise, a charity initiative aimed at ensuring all children in the East Bay city graduate from high school fully prepared to succeed in college through programs and scholarships.
Interested parties can bid on the ticket here. The auction will end just before noon on Friday.