Filed Under:Auction, Charity, Game 4, Golden State Warriors, NBA Finals, Oakland, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, Oracle Arena


OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Warriors fans looking to score a ticket to what could be the final Golden State Warriors game at Oracle Arena ever while supporting a good cause can bid on a seat donated to a charity by Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf.

Schaaf announced the auction for the spot to be the mayor’s special guest in the city’s VIP suite at Oracle Arena for Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors Friday at 6 p.m.

Proceeds from the highest bid in the auction will go to Oakland Promise, a charity initiative aimed at ensuring all children in the East Bay city graduate from high school fully prepared to succeed in college through programs and scholarships.

Interested parties can bid on the ticket here. The auction will end just before noon on Friday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s