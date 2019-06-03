SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The Golden State Warriors’ quest for a three-peat championship may have gotten more difficult with the latest injury to a key contributor.

Forward Kevon Looney, who left Game 2 of the NBA Finals in pain after falling awkwardly on his shoulder, appears to be out indefinitely after ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted he had fractured his collarbone.

Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney suffered a fracture in his collar bone and will be out indefinitely in the NBA Finals, league sources tell ESPN. Looney underwent an MRI on Monday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 4, 2019

The Looney was orginally diagnosed with a sprained collarbone after Toronto’s Kawhi Leonard ran into him under the basket in the second quarter of Game 2 in which the Warriors beat the Raptors 109-104.

The 23-year-old Looney has been a key contributor during the 2019 playoff run, averaging more than seven points a game on 73 percent shooting.

Looney is among a number of Warriors dealing with injuries in the playoffs. Klay Thompson also left Finals Game 2 after straining his hamstring, It is unclear whether Thompson will be available for Game 3 at Oracle Arena on Wednesday. Center DeMarcus Cousins excelled during Game 2 of the Finals, his second game back after injuring his left quadricep during the 1st round series against the L.A. Clippers.

Kevin Durant has yet to return after injuring his left calf during the Western Conference Semifinals against the Houston Rockets. He is anticipated to return at some point during the Finals.