Comments
HAYWARD (CBS SF) — At least two people were injured a crash involving multiple vehicles in a parking lot in Hayward Tuesday.
The incident happened just after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in a parking lot of the Village Plaza strip mall on the 18000 block of Hesperian Blvd. in Hayward.
The Alameda County Fire Department said it responded to a five-vehicle crash at the location. Two people were hospitalized with minor injuries the fire department said.
One of the vehicles appeared to have punched through the front door of a London Fish and Chips restaurant at the site.
The nature and cause of the crash were not immediate known.