DUBLIN (CBS SF) — The Dublin City Council voted unanimously Tuesday evening to fly the Pride Flag after all, reversing an earlier decision that was met with criticism and debate. The mayor who originally voted against raising it proudly wore the rainbow colors.
31 people lined up to speak at the meeting, most in favor of flying the flag. The original vote two weeks ago was against raising the flag for even one day during Pride Month.
After the Dublin mayor spoke to Emeryville’s openly gay mayor, he had a change of heart.
“All members of our community, including LGBTQ, are equally loved and deserve to live here as every Dubliner–worthy of equal love and equal respect, and to be fully included,” the mayor said.
The Pride Flag will fly at Dublin City Hall for 30 days straight–through July 3–starting Tuesday evening