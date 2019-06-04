  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm
    02:12 AMPaid Program
    02:42 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dublin City Council, Dublin News, June, LGBTQ, Pride Month, Rainbow Flag


DUBLIN (CBS SF) — The Dublin City Council voted unanimously Tuesday evening to fly the Pride Flag after all, reversing an earlier decision that was met with criticism and debate. The mayor who originally voted against raising it proudly wore the rainbow colors.

31 people lined up to speak at the meeting, most in favor of flying the flag. The original vote two weeks ago was against raising the flag for even one day during Pride Month.

After the Dublin mayor spoke to Emeryville’s openly gay mayor, he had a change of heart.

“All members of our community, including LGBTQ, are equally loved and deserve to live here as every Dubliner–worthy of equal love and equal respect, and to be fully included,” the mayor said.

The Pride Flag will fly at Dublin City Hall for 30 days straight–through July 3–starting Tuesday evening

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s