BERKELEY (CBS SF) – A fourth suspect in a shootout last month in Berkeley that was likely gang-related turned himself in to police on Monday, according to a police spokesman.

Jamel Wilcox, a 19-year-old from Oakland, was involved in a May 1 shooting by the Stanford Market liquor store, in the 1600 block of 62nd Street, police said

According to investigators, Oakland residents Justin Lofton, 22, and Isabella Saturn, 21, drove up to the area near the liquor store shortly before 6:40 p.m. and were joined soon thereafter by Wilcox and 23-year-old Deandre Bess of Oakland.

Wilcox and Bess then allegedly got into an argument with Lofton, according to police.

Wilcox is seen on security camera footage pulling a silver handgun from his sweater pocket, according to police.

Both men then move around the corner of the store and out of sight of the camera but are soon back in view, and are shown running to get into Bess’ car, according to the report.

While Wilcox and Lofton are alleged to have fired shots at each other, according to White, no one was injured.

Investigators recovered multiple bullet casings from the scene and the other suspects’ car was found with shattered windows and a bullet hole in the roof.

According to spokesman Byron White, detectives identified the four suspects by reviewing the liquor store’s security camera footage.

On May 15, White said, detectives arrested Bess in Oakland.

Bess was charged as an accessory to attempted murder for allegedly helping Wilcox flee the scene of the shooting, according to a charging document filed by the Alameda County District Attorney’s office.

White said police arrested Lofton and Saturn on May 23 at a home in the 2400 block of East 15th Street in Oakland.

During interviews with investigators, Saturn allegedly confirmed that Lofton shot at the other suspects after getting into an argument with them and admitted to driving Lofton from the scene.

Lofton, who was on probation at the time of the shooting for possessing a machine gun, Saturn, and Wilson, were all charged with attempted murder.

Lofton and Bess were also charged with carrying a concealed firearm inside a vehicle.

