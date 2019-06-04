  • KPIX 5Watch Now
OAKLEY (CBS SF) – A fire caused heavy damage to two homes in Oakley on Monday afternoon, according to the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District.

The blaze was reported at 4:27 p.m. in the 600 block of Country Lane. Crews arrived and saw flames between 621 and 625 Country Lane, fire officials said.

Firefighters were able to confirm all residents had gotten out safely from the two homes and extinguished the fire with no injuries reported.

Both homes have been red-tagged by Oakley city building inspectors, meaning they have been deemed uninhabitable, according to the fire district.

The cause of the fire was not determined, but appears to have started somewhere outside before extending into the two homes, fire officials said.

