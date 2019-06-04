



SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — A recent survey showed that the U.S. Birthrate hit a 32-year-low last year. One major reason is many people are having kids later.

Now a Bay Area startup wants to make it cheaper and easier to start a family.

Fertility treatments can be very expensive. Future Family is offering financing plans for treatments that include monthly payments to cover everything from doctor visits to prescriptions. It’s also providing a support system.

36-year-old Shadi Mehraein and her partner want to start a family one day.