SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The SFMTA Board of Directors are expected to decide if the Central Subway station in San Francisco’s Chinatown will be named after Rose Pak.
Pak, who died in 2016, had a key role in getting the station built, but some opponents are against changing the name, citing Pak’s reputation as a power broker.
The Central Subway will run north from the Caltrain station, heading underground as it passes under Moscone Center and Market Street before ending at another subway stop in Chinatown.
Muni officials predict the subway will be completed sometime later this year.
It’s the city’s first transportation tunneling project since the 1960’s.