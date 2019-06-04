



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing last month in San Francisco’s North Beach neighborhood, police said Tuesday.

Pablo Garcia was taken into custody in Alameda on suspicion of attempted murder and was booked into Alameda County Jail, according to police.

Garcia is a suspect in an unprovoked stabbing reported at about 10:45 a.m. on May 3, when San Francisco police were called to the corner of Columbus Avenue and Mason Street. They found a 59 year-old man with a stab wound to the back, and he was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The victim was treated and later released, police said. Following the attack, the suspect fled the scene.

But at about 12:20 p.m. on May 24, investigators served a search warrant in the 1100 block of Silva Lane in the city of Alameda, where Garcia was taken into custody.

Police did not provide details about how they identified Garcia as the suspect.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.