SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A man was killed after jumping off an overpass onto the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose Tuesday morning.

The California Highway Patrol Officer Ross Lee said several vehicles hit the man and did not stop after he jumped off the 10th St. overcrossing near Interstate 880 at about 10 a.m.

Southbound Highway 101 is being diverted to southbound U.S. Highway 880 at the connector, and vehicles are able to return to Highway 101 at 13th and Commercial streets.

The CHP has not determined how many cars hit the man, but are searching for witnesses who may have seen the vehicles leave the scene.

There is currently no estimated time of opening for southbound lanes of Highway 101.

