SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A rally to kick off Pride month and denounce violence faced by the transgender community will be hosted by the Santa Clara County Office of LGBTQ Affairs at 9 a.m. Tuesday at James P. McEntee Plaza at the County Government Center, 70 West Hedding St. in San Jose.
“Recent incidents and national statistics show that fatal violence disproportionately affects transgender women, primarily black and Latinx transgender women, and paint a larger picture of a growing problem,” the office said in a statement.
Officials taking part in the rally will include Santa Clara County supervisors Mike Wasserman, Cindy Chavez, Dave Cortese and Susan Ellenberg, County Executive Jeffrey V. Smith, Deputy District Attorney Erin West, Office of LGBTQ Affairs Director Maribel Martinez and representatives of community-based organizations serving the LGBTQ community.
“No one should have to live in fear. We stand with the LGBTQ Community,” said Santa Cara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen. “The District Attorney’s Office has no tolerance for hate crimes and will seek justice when a person is harmed because of their actual or perceived race, religion, disability, ethnicity, gender, or sexual orientation.”
