SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Three were injured, including one child, after a possible gang-related shooting at a Santa Rosa park on Wednesday evening, police said.

At 7:35 p.m., Santa Rosa police received calls about a shooting with multiple victims at Jacobs Park, near the intersection of Link Lane and W. 9th Street. There were several soccer games occurring at the park at the time, with hundreds of people in the park.

Witnesses said a gang-related verbal fight ensued just before the shooting happened. When police arrived at the scene, they found three male victims–one 10-year, old, one 20-year-old and one 40-year-old–suffering from gunshot wounds.

All three victims were transported to a local hospital. The 20-year-old’s victims were life threatening, but the other two suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses reported that a Hispanic adult male exited a dark-colored SUV on Link Lane and fired multiple rounds at the victims before fleeing southbound on Link Lane. Witnesses said they believe there were multiple suspects in the vehicle.

The victim’s names weren’t released by police Wednesday evening due to the violent nature of the crime and because of the ongoing investigation. Detectives said they believe the shooting is a targeted, gang-related incident.

The Santa Rosa Police Department is encouraging anyone who witnessed or has information regarding the incident to call the Gang Crimes Team at (707) 543-3670.

A reward up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance “Take Back Our Community Program” for information leading to an arrest.