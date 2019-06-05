VALLEJO (CBS SF) — The live-in boyfriend of a woman whose body was found inside their burning home has been arrested for murder, according to authorities.
Vallejo police said 37-year-old Kimberlon Bernard was found dead in the garage of her burning home on the 100 block of Sawyer St. on May 29th after family members had reported her missing that day.
Detectives who had arrived at the home to look into her disappearance found the garage engulfed in flames and discovered the body after the flames were put out.
The investigators determined the case was a murder and the suspect was identified as the father of Bernard’s three children, 39-year-old Sherwood Ruffin, who lived at the home.
Vallejo police and members of the Solano County FBI Safe Streets Violent Gang Task Force arrested Ruffin Tuesday in Oakland. He was booked into the Solano County Jail on a warrant for murder.
Police said Ruffin was believed to have been driving Benard’s 2002 Silver Honda Odyssey with California license plate number 4YUR901, which still has not been found. Anyone who may have seen the vehicle or who has information about the case was urged to call Vallejo police.