(CBS SF) — A large commuter or tour-style bus caught fire along Interstate 280 on the Peninsula Wednesday morning.
The double-decker bus was traveling southbound on I-280 near Portola Valley. Video from Chopper 5 showed the burned-out bus on the Alpine Road exit ramp.
A small brush fire in the area appeared to have been caused by the flaming bus.
There were no passengers on the bus and there were no injuries, according to unconfirmed CHP dispatch records.
The CHP also described the bus as a “Google bus” but the operator of the bus was not clear.
