  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Daly City, Fire, House fire

DALY CITY (CBS SF) – Firefighters extinguished a fire that displaced six residents and three pets at a home in Daly City on Tuesday morning, according to the North County Fire Authority.

Crews responded at 9:41 a.m. to a report of a structure fire at 527 Crocker Ave. and arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the garage of a two-story home, fire officials said.

Firefighters rescued a resident from the rear of the home and used hose lines to contain the blaze to the garage and a nearby storage room, although smoke damage was reported throughout the rest of the home, according to the fire authority.

Six residents, two dogs and a cat are receiving housing assistance via the American Red Cross. No injuries were reported to any firefighters or residents, fire officials said.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s