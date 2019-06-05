OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson won’t play in Game 3 due to a hamstring injury, the team announced shortly before tipoff on Wednesday.
This will be the first playoff game Thompson will miss in his career. In Round 1 against the Los Angeles Clippers, Thompson suffered an ankle injury but didn’t miss any time.
Shaun Livingston will start in Thompson’s place. Fellow star Kevin Durant is also out, but is reportedly making progress toward returning to full contact practices ahead of Game 4.
RELATED:
- Warriors’ Steve Kerr On Injuries: ‘We Accept The Challenge’
- Warriors’ Thompson: ‘Playing Through Pain Makes It All Worth It In The End’
Thompson hurt his hamstring in Game 2 in Toronto after landing awkwardly after a three pointer in the fourth quarter. He left the game with 25 points and the Warriors won to tie the series 1-1.
The Warriors will miss Thompson’s tenacious defense apart from his stellar shooting in Game 3.