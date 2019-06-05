  • KPIX 5On Air

MENLO PARK (CBS SF) – The owner of a Menlo Park boxing gym has been arrested on suspicion of sex crimes involving a minor after a teenage girl came forward last week to report that her personal trainer assaulted her.

Investigators allege that 37-year-old Tristan Arfi at Boxing Theory at 161 Constitution Drive was the trainer in question.

He was booked into the county jail Tuesday afternoon on suspicion of oral copulation with a minor under 16, lewd and lascivious acts with a child and sexual penetration of a person under 16.

Police said there may be other victims who have not yet been identified. Police are asking anyone with additional information related to the case to call Detective Sgt. Ed Soares at (650) 330-6360.

