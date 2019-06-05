PLEASANT HILL (CBS SF) – Pleasant Hill police are asking the public for help in identifying a man who tried to rob a bank inside a grocery store last Friday.
Officers responded around 10:20 a.m. Friday to a report of an attempted robbery at the U.S. Bank inside the Safeway grocery store at 707 Contra Costa Blvd., located just north of the Sunvalley Shopping Center.
The suspect passed a note to a teller demanding cash, but fled when the teller did not hand over any money. No weapon was seen during the attempted robbery and witnesses did not report any possible vehicle associated with the suspect, police said.
Police have released surveillance photos of the suspect. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (925) 288-4630.
