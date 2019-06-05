(CBS SF) — The Toronto Raptors Twitter account was getting the wrong kind of engagement Wednesday ahead of NBA Finals Game 3 against the Golden State Warriors after the Raptors tweeted a picture of the team on the wrong bridge.

In the photo-illustration, accompanied by the caption “Crossed the bridge. Ready for battle.” members of the Raptors are seen standing on the Golden Gate Bridge, with a banner on it featuring team’s rallying cry, “WeTheNorth.”

Presumably, the team did not mean to imply they are lost, or that they also claim WeTheNorth Bay as an alternative slogan. The way to Oracle Arena from the Raptors’ hotel in San Francisco – as WeTheBayArea know – is over the Bay Bridge, not the Golden Gate Bridge.

Apparently, the Raptors’ social media producer failed to notice the Warriors feature the Bay Bridge as part of the team’s logo … the Twitterverse was only too happy to chime in on the golden opportunity to troll Toronto.

Welcome to Marin! We are probably not ready for battle. Unless you want to duke it out on a mountain bike trail? — Templeton Peck (@acg_sportsfan) June 5, 2019

With traffic the way it is from Sausalito to Oakland I don’t see the raptors making it on time https://t.co/pAPqZuREog — TwistNHook (@TwistNHook) June 6, 2019

You’re nowhere near Oracle…. you forfeit. W’s up 2-1#WeTheLost — JD (@Apathetic_One) June 6, 2019

Warriors win by forfeit when the Raptors show up at high school gym in Sausalito. https://t.co/CoE4SAlNYM — Tony Biasotti (@TonyBiasotti) June 5, 2019

You guys couldn’t ask Jeremy Lin which bridge to use? You’re either stuck in SF or Marin County now. Do we win if you guys don’t show up on time? — eMachulate (@emachulate) June 5, 2019