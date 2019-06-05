(CBS SF) — The Toronto Raptors Twitter account was getting the wrong kind of engagement Wednesday ahead of NBA Finals Game 3 against the Golden State Warriors after the Raptors tweeted a picture of the team on the wrong bridge.
In the photo-illustration, accompanied by the caption “Crossed the bridge. Ready for battle.” members of the Raptors are seen standing on the Golden Gate Bridge, with a banner on it featuring team’s rallying cry, “WeTheNorth.”
Presumably, the team did not mean to imply they are lost, or that they also claim WeTheNorth Bay as an alternative slogan. The way to Oracle Arena from the Raptors’ hotel in San Francisco – as WeTheBayArea know – is over the Bay Bridge, not the Golden Gate Bridge.
Apparently, the Raptors’ social media producer failed to notice the Warriors feature the Bay Bridge as part of the team’s logo … the Twitterverse was only too happy to chime in on the golden opportunity to troll Toronto.
Since the Raptors are headed to Whine Country, it’s the correct bridge to use in the poster. (rimshot)