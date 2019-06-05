VALLEJO (CBS SF) — Vallejo police on Wednesday released surveillance video of a large shooting in broad daylight involving four subjects.
The incident occurred on May 30. The Vallejo Police Department responded to multiple shots of shots being fired in the area of Ohio Street and Mendocino Street.
Police said they located over 30 expended bullet casings in various calibers at the scene. Patrol officers located surveillance video of the shooting, which showed four unknown subjects who appeared to be shooting at each other for an unknown reason.
There were two vehicles associated with the shooting: a blue BMW and a white sedan.
The Vallejo Police Department is encouraging anyone who may be a witness or who has additional information to contact the Vallejo Police Department Detective Division at (707) 648-4524.