VALLEJO (CBS SF) — Two masked suspects armed with an airsoft gun robbed the T-Mobile store in Vallejo of multiple electronics over the weekend, police said Wednesday.
Vallejo police first responded to the store at 3587 Sonoma Boulevard for the robbery that occurred around 11:15 a.m. Surveillance video showed the two suspects–one male and one female–entering the store with what was originally thought to be a handgun.
One suspect pointed the gun at the store’s employees and restrained their hands before ordering them into the back room of the store. The suspects then placed multiple electronics into a backpack and fled the store, running toward Sonoma Voulebard.
Upon fleeing, the suspects dropped the handgun, which turned out to be an airsoft gun.
The male suspect was described as a black adult male around 6 feet tall with a skinny build. He was wearing a 49ers hoodie, dark colored pants and had a red bandana covering his face.
The female suspect was described as a black female adult around 5 feet, 5 inches tall with a skinny build. She was wearing a multicolor hoodie that said “Backwoods,” black pants with a white stripe on the side and had a black bandana covering her face.
The Vallejo Police Department is encouraging anyone who may be a witness or who has additional information to contact the Vallejo Police Department Detective Division at 707-648-4524.