



— An abused pit bull that was shot in the face and leg as it escaped an abandoned home three years ago is now a sensation on social media.

Lucky the pit bull was rescued in 2016 after he and another dog escaped a locked, abandoned house where the floors were covered in feces. They broke through a glass window and ran onto a property with livestock, only to be shot by the owner.

The dogs were rescued by the Great Plains Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and Lucky was adopted by the Rudman family of Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

“I just want to make his life so much better than what it was before,” Gina Rudman told WDAF. “I think we’re doing that. I think he’s a pretty happy guy.”

Lucky the dog is giving people something to taco-bout.​ https://t.co/6DxD2CjeQn — WREG News Channel 3 (@3onyourside) June 5, 2019

Now turning five, the Rudmans threw big birthday bash for Lucky on Tuesday, complete with balloons, presents and most importantly — tacos. Lucky, you see, has more than 25,000 followers on Instagram who double tap every week for his viral taco Tuesday videos.

“It’s crazy, and people live for it. They love watching him eat his tacos, and he loves to crunch the shells. Crunch, crunch, crunch the shells and so, it’s pretty funny,” said Rudman.

The celebration was held at a Taco Republic truck with all of his human family and 15 fury friends.

“I can’t tell you the messages I get from people that are like, ‘Oh my gosh, Lucky! I live for his posts,'” Rudman said. “He makes my day brighter. I rescued a dog because of Lucky. I chose to adopt.”

Lucky’s family said his abusers were never charged, but they’ve started their own non-profit to bring animal abusers to justice.