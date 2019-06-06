OAKLAND (CBS SF) – BART has resumed service in the Transbay Tube after a PG&E gas line was damaged near the West Oakland station Thursday afternoon, according to the transit agency.

Trains were stopped in the East Bay and San Francisco directions, according to BART.

BART initially reported the problem at about 2:40 p.m., and the agency reported that service was resumed at 3:19 p.m.

BART says the service interruption was a precautionary measure and that there was no damage to the tube itself.

The Oakland Fire Department told BART that a construction company damaged the natural gas line near the West Oakland station and the USPS hub.

BART officials had estimated it would take at least an hour to cap the leak.

Riders are facing significant delays as normal service resumes.