(KPIX 5) — Chinese restaurants, French restaurants, Mexican restaurants – they’re a dime a dozen here in the Bay Area. But have you ever tried to find a Canadian restaurant that serves Canadian food, whatever that is?

Well, we did! Tucked away down a Berkeley side street is Augie’s Montreal Deli and Tap Room, where the Canadian flag flies proudly. This is Raptor Country!

“There’s something about what the Raptors are doing for Canada, they’re Canada’s team and it’s really special,” said owner Lex Gopnik-Lewiniski.

Gopnik-Lewinski is hosting a viewing party for all the games at Augie’s. Canadian fans are a little, lets just say, different.

“It’s interesting when we have these watch parties here. We have Warriors fans in the house,” said Gopnik-Lewinski. “‘Cause again, we’re Canadians. We’re very polite, welcoming people, like people in the Bay Area, and it’s not like we’re playing the Celtics or the Lakers.”

After all, Canadians invented the king of games for polite, welcoming sportsmanship – hockey!

Customers agree, however, that manners mean something.

“No throwing food,” said customer Lukas Duncin-Reed.

“Respectful of like everyone who is serving you and all that,” said customer Gavin Rbom. “Just really being, like, conscious of what you’re doing, your actions and everything.”

But, let’s answer the real question. What in the world is Canadian cuisine?

“Well, we got a couple things that are our specialty. One thing called poutine,” said Gopnik-Lewinski.

That dear friends, is a bowl of French Fries covered in cheese curds and gravy. Canadians also eat a lot of brisket.