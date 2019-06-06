OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Injured Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson will play in Friday’s Game 4 of the NBA Finals, but Kevin Durant will remain on the sidelines continuing to rehabilitate his injured calf, head coach Steve Kerr said.

Without Thompson or Durant in the lineup on Wednesday night, the Warriors offense was carried almost entirely by Steph Curry, who scored 47 points in a 123-109 loss to the Toronto Raptors. It was the second highest scoring game ever by a player in a finals game loss.

“Klay will plan on playing tomorrow so we expect him to play barring something unforeseen,” Kerr said. “He’s continued to improve. So that’s good news. Kevin will not play.”

Durant, who has been out since injuring his calf in Game 5 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals, is making progress in his recovery but has a ways to go before he can return to game action.

“He will continue to get treatment and get on the court and continue to work, but will be unavailable for Game 4,” the Warriors coach said. “It’s about when the training staff tells me he’s ready. He’s been doing individual work on the court. He’s been in the training room, the weight room. He’s been doing a lots of different things. The training staff said he’s not ready to play in a game yet.”

The Warriors had planned to have Durant take part in a practice scrimmage with reserves and G League players on Thursday, but were forced to scrap those plans.

“That’s something that will happen in the coming days, but not today,” Kerr said.