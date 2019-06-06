Comments
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A man was found dead following a shooting in east San Jose early Thursday morning, according to police.
An officer on patrol heard several shots fired around 12:19 a.m., police said. Witnesses who also heard the shots say they saw a car crash into a tree. Officers then found a victim in the vehicle in the 1200 block of McGinness Avenue, near an elementary school.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. There are currently no suspects.
No additional information is immediately available.
