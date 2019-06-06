SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – San Francisco police are investigating two separate drive-by shootings in the city late Wednesday night.
The first shooting was reported at about 9:30 p.m. in the area of Kirkwood Avenue and Earl Street in the Hunters Point neighborhood.
A suspect in a vehicle fired at a group of people, striking a 57-year-old man. The man was able to take himself to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which were not life-threatening, police said.
The second shooting was reported at 11:04 p.m. in the 400 block of Alemany Boulevard in the Bernal Heights neighborhood.
The suspect in the latter shooting drove up alongside the vehicle of a 20-year-old man and shot at him. The victim took himself to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Police did not immediately release a description of the suspects or vehicles in the two shootings.
