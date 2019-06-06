SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A Sebastopol teen was convicted in Sonoma County Superior Court Thursday of voluntary manslaughter for the stabbing death of another teen outside a party in Sebastopol in 2018.

Anthony William Ibach, 18, cried when the jury acquitted him of first-degree murder just before convicting him of the lesser charge. His attorney Joseph Bisbiglia said Ibach faces 12 years in prison for the manslaughter charge and one year for the use of a knife.

There was bad blood between Ibach and Corey Alan Vaughn, 19, that culminated in the stabbing after an argument about a PlayStation game, according to trial testimony.

Ibach went to a party that Vaughn was attending on April 18, 2018. He told Vaughn’s friends he wanted to talk to Vaughn, and Vaughn went outside to a parking lot on Bodega Avenue. The argument led to a fight and Ibach stabbed Vaughn four times. The fatal chest wound was 6 inches long and two inches deep, according to an autopsy.

At a preliminary hearing in October, Deputy District Attorney Chris Brown argued that Ibach actively looked for Vaughn and baited him before the slaying.

Ibach fled in his BMW and two of his friends, Joshua Cassidy and Shyzaha Thorpe of Santa Rosa, drove Ibach to San Rafael and left Ibach’s car in front of Cassidy’s house. San Rafael police found Ibach and detained him until he was arrested.

Thorpe and Cassidy agreed to a plea bargain and were convicted of being accessories after the fact. They were sentenced to three years of probation and credit for time served in Sonoma County Jail.

Sebastopol police and the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office investigated the slaying.

Ibach is scheduled to be sentenced before Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Chris Honigsberg on July 24.

