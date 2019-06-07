  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMFace the Truth
    2:30 PMFace the Truth
    3:00 PMThe People's Court
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cal Fire, Cordelia, Wildfire, Wildfires

CORDELIA (CBS SF) — A wildfire that erupted in a woodland area near Cordelia grew to four alarms Friday, triggering mandatory evacuations of several residences on Thomasson Lane, authorities said.

The blaze was first reported around 12:42 p.m. near the 2000 block of Cordelia Road and grew to several acres. Fortunately, winds were rather calm at just 8 mph and temperatures were in the mid-70s.

A Red Flag Warning was set to begin later Friday evening with temperature predicted to soar, humidity levels to plunge and winds to be gusty — perfect wildfire conditions.

The Cordelia blaze sent a plume of smoke skyward that could be seen for several miles. It was burning in scrub brush along hillsides and slowly advancing.

Authorities said several residences on Thomasson Lane were being evacuated by the Solano County Sheriff’s deputies.

Cal Fire, Solano County and Fairfield firefighters were on the scene battling the blaze. Cal Fire was deploying air support to fight the fire from above.

There was no word on containment.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s