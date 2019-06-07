CORDELIA (CBS SF) — A wildfire that erupted in a woodland area near Cordelia grew to four alarms Friday, triggering mandatory evacuations of several residences on Thomasson Lane, authorities said.

The blaze was first reported around 12:42 p.m. near the 2000 block of Cordelia Road and grew to several acres. Fortunately, winds were rather calm at just 8 mph and temperatures were in the mid-70s.

A Red Flag Warning was set to begin later Friday evening with temperature predicted to soar, humidity levels to plunge and winds to be gusty — perfect wildfire conditions.

The Cordelia blaze sent a plume of smoke skyward that could be seen for several miles. It was burning in scrub brush along hillsides and slowly advancing.

Authorities said several residences on Thomasson Lane were being evacuated by the Solano County Sheriff’s deputies.

Cal Fire, Solano County and Fairfield firefighters were on the scene battling the blaze. Cal Fire was deploying air support to fight the fire from above.

There was no word on containment.