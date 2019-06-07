  • KPIX 5Watch Now
Filed Under:Arrest, DUI, Hit and run, Pedestrian Injured, Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) – Police in Santa Cruz have arrested a suspect in connection with a DUI hit-and-run collision that left a pedestrian in critical condition.

Alejandro Fernandez, 27, of Watsonville, was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run, driving under the influence and violation of probation, according to the Santa Cruz Police Department.

Police said Fernandez is the registered owner and was the driver of the vehicle that hit the victim.

On Wednesday at 7:12 p.m., officers responded to the area of Cedar and Maple streets on a report of a hit-and-run collision.

Police located a 55-year-old woman, a Santa Cruz resident, pinned underneath a car in the middle of the road.

The suspect, later identified as Fernandez, fled the scene and was seen jumping fences and running north toward Cathcart Street.

Police located Fernandez downtown about an hour after the incident.

The victim was in critical but stable condition Thursday night, police said.

